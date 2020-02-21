Fourth Mercy Urgent Care Facility To Open

Mercy is ready to open a fourth urgent care location in Springfield. The new Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care Clinic, at 303 W. Sunshine, opens today (2/21).

The clinics treat adults and children six months and older with non-life threatening illnesses and injuries such as flu, asthma, allergies, emphysema, cuts, burns and more.

The health systems says the visits cost “substantially less than a trip to the emergency room.”

Each clinic has on-site x-ray and lab services.

The centers are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, including holidays.

Learn more here.