First Lady Jill Biden Undergoes Successful Procedure To Remove Debris From Her Foot

First lady Jill Biden is recovering after undergoing a successful procedure to "flush out debris" from a puncture wound on her left foot, according to her press secretary, Michael LaRosa.

Biden reportedly stepped on an object on a beach in Hawaii last weekend ahead of two official events there. She was in Hawaii after attending the start of the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

According to the White House, President Biden joined her for the procedure Thursday at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

"The wound is now clean, free of infection, and it is anticipated that it will heal nicely," LaRosa said.

It remained unclear what caused the first lady's wound following an examination by medical staff, he added.

