Fire At Mercy Cassville Forces Evacuation Of Patients

Mercy Hospital Cassville remains closed today after a fire.  The Monday morning fire forced the evacuation of six patients and staff members.

Smoke detectors sounded around 6:30 a.m., and patients were evacuated to ambulances.  They were taken to Mercy Hospital Aurora.

The fire was in a rooftop HVAC unit, and impacted about a quarter of the facility. 

The hospital and Mercy Clinic Family Medicine, which are in the same building, will be closed through at least Tuesday, February 23.

A physician, ambulance and support staff are standing by in case someone goes to the ER with a critical need.  According to Mercy, the patient would be stabilized and sent to the closest appropriate facility for care.

