Find A Variety Of Books And More at the Friends of the Library's Spring Book Sale

An interview about the book sale

The Friends of the Springfield-Greene County Library's Spring Book Sale is Wednesday through Sunday, May 1-5 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds' E-Plex.

Kathleen O'Dell, the library district's communication director, said there will be books for children, teens and adults in all genres as well as audio books, DVDs, CDs, vinyl records and VHS tapes. Most books and audio-visuals are $1, and a Better Books section will have material starting at $2.

This spring's sale features seven tractor-trailor loads full of material.

Material for future sales can be dropped off at any Springfield-Greene County Library branch. Proceeds from the sale fund programs at concerts at the libraries.