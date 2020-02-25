Related Program: 
Missouri State Journal

Filing Your Taxes: Some Tips and Advice

Credit Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay (used with permission).

Tax season is upon us. It’s time to gather the documents, be aware of any changes that affect you and decide how you’ll file. 

Dr. Kerri Tassin, assistant professor in the School of Accountancy at Missouri State University, offers taxpayers some helpful tips and advice.

Once again this year, Missouri State accounting students will participate in the community-based Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. It provides taxpayers of low-to-moderate income with free tax preparation services.

For more information about the program in the Ozarks, visit 417freetaxes.com.

