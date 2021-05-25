Related Program: 
Missouri State Journal

Field School Gives Students a Unique View of Other Culture

By 3 hours ago

Want to truly walk a mile in someone else’s shoes? Try an ethnographic field school. It’s an immersive experience where you live within another culture.

Dr. William Meadows, professor of anthropology and Native American studies at Missouri State University, leads a 6-week experience for his students, living with a Kiowa family. He also integrates them with members of the Plains Apache and Camanche tribes as well. He tells a bit about the experience.

These southern Plains tribes share a reservation. Meadows explains it as a checkerboard of parcels of land. You might not even know you were on one unless you could visibly see a cultural relic. But the reservation remains a separate entity in terms of legal jurisdiction.

He explains that while you might expect teepees to be a thing of the past, they still hold a place in the society for cultural festivals and events.

For the students, staying in one is a step toward understanding the rich ties to history and tradition that exist in Native American cultures. And as they stay, the students dive deep into their research focus, but end up learning many intangible skills as well.
 

Related Content

Song By Local Musician Turned Into Broadway-Rendered Song

By Feb 18, 2020
Natalie Powers, National Endowment for the Arts and The American Theatre Wing

At age 10, Emalee Flatness became interested in music. It soon grew into a passion for the native of Willard, Missouri, who’s now a freshman history major at Missouri State University.

Last summer, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and its partner, the American Theatre Wing, announced that Flatness was one of only six winners—out of almost 200 applicants nationwide—of the 2019 Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge for her original song “Carolina.”

Nurturing Your Relationship With Your Partner

By Feb 11, 2020
A happy African American couple spending time outdoors.
Pixabay (used with permission)

When we think of a healthy relationship, words like commitment, honesty, respect and trust come to mind. Keeping a romantic relationship strong takes a lot of time, effort and patience. 

As Valentine’s Day approaches, it’s a good time to evaluate the state of your relationship with your partner to see what’s working well and what can be done to make it better.

How was Life in the Ozarks during the Civil War?

By Dec 24, 2019
Bob Linder, Missouri State University

Spreading across roughly 40,000-45,000 square miles, the Ozarks covers much of the southern half of Missouri and a large part of northern Arkansas. It also extends into northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas.

There are many stereotypes about the Ozarks and Ozarkers. They range from frontiersmen to hillbillies and moonshiners.

With his research on Ozarks history, Dr. Brooks Blevins tries to dispel those misconceptions and present the most complete portrait of the region. 