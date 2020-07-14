Face Coverings, Virus Spread Topics Of Special Branson Board Of Aldermen Meeting Thursday

Branson’s Board of Aldermen will hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss face coverings and the spread of the coronavirus.

The meeting is set for 2 p.m. Thursday at Branson City Hall chambers, 110 W. Maddux. Space will be limited due to social distancing, and face coverings are required inside City Hall. It will be streamed at bransonmo.gov. Click on “live stream” when the meeting is in session. It will also be livestreamed on the City of Branson’s Facebook page.

Taney County has seen a jump in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. There’s been a nine percent increase in the last week, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The county has had a total of 136 cases, and 81 of those are active. Three people have died from the illness in Taney County.