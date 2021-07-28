Extreme Heat Impacts Much Of Missouri

An excessive heat warning is in effect until Thursday evening, July 29, for parts of southwest Missouri, including Bolivar, Joplin, Aurora, Mount Vernon and Marionville. A heat advisory is in effect for much of the state.

According to the National Weather Service, extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those working outdoors or taking part in outdoor activities.

You should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned building if possible, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors.

The weather service says the excessive heat may persist into Friday and Saturday.

Two Springfield-Greene County Park Board pools have extended hours due to the heat. Fassnight Pool will stay open until 8 Wednesday night and Silver Springs Pool will be open until 8 Thursday night. Admission is $3 for youth and seniors and $4 for adults. Admission is $1 or free with a canned food donation from 5:30 to 8 both nights.

The lobbies at all three family centers and Jordan Valley Ice Park are open as public cooling centers during heat advisories.

Find out more at parkboard.org.