Evangel President Announces Retirement

The president of Evangel University said she’ll retire in August.

In a statement, the university said that Dr. Carol Taylor led a series of innovations at Evangel, including creating new business systems and processes, reshaping and starting new academic programs, adding new professional accreditations and launching online degrees.

The statement says that under Taylor’s leadership, alumni engagement more than doubled and giving under her tenure has exceeded $35 million in donations and grants.

Taylor led Evangel for seven years. She was the first Evangel graduate and the first woman to serve as Evangel’s president.

The Evangel Board of Trustees has a full search planned and has engaged a national executive search firm with extensive experience in Christian higher education to conduct the search for Evangel’s next president. The goal is to have a new president in place before the fall semester starts in August 2020, but Taylor has said she’ll stay until a new president is in place.