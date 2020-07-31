Endangered Silver Advisory Issued For Man Who Could Be Headed To Joplin From Lee's Summit

An endangered silver advisory has been issued by the Lee’s Summit Police Department.

According to the department, 83-year-old Jerry T. Johnson, who has dementia and Alzheimer’s, went missing from 920 NW High Point Drive in Lee’s Summit last night at 8. He’s possibly headed to Joplin, and is driving a dark gray, 2016 Jeep Wrangler with license plates XB1X9M. Johnson is 5’7” tall, 200 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a long-sleeved brown and green flannel shirt, tan shorts and brown loafers.

Johnson left without his wallet or phone.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.