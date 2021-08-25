Endangered Person Advisory Issued For Springfield Teen

The Springfield Police Department is looking for a missing teenage girl. It’s issued an endangered person advisory for 13-year-old Addison Walker. She was last seen at her home at 1116 W. Battlefield in Springfield at 9 o’clock last night.

According to the police department, Walker left a message indicating suicidal behavior.

Walker is 5’2” tall, 197 pounds with pink and brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a black AC/DC “Back in Black” t-shirt and camouflage sweat pants.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 9-1-1.