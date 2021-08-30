Electric Line Workers From Southwest Missouri Head To Hurricane-Devastated Areas

Four electric line workers from Nixa Utilities are in Mississippi helping to restore power following Hurricane Ida.

They were originally dispatched to Alexandria, Louisiana, according to a news release, but were released from that city to help a rural electric cooperative, Southwest Electric, in Lorman, Mississippi.

The Nixa Utilities crews are helping through a mutual aid agreement organized by the Missouri Publci Utility Alliance and at the request of preparedness coordinators for the City of Alexandria.  The alliance was able to send a total of 32 line workers from seven Missouri Cities:  Nixa, Carthage, Higginsville, Independence, Lebanon, Palmyra and Poplar Bluff.

Last year, crews from Nixa Utilities helped restore power after Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta.