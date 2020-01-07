Eight Flu-Associated Deaths Reported In Missouri This Season

The number of influenza cases continues to rise in Missouri. As of December 28, there had been eight flu-associated deaths reported in the state. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there have been 5900 cases of flu so far this season. During most seasons, flu activity peaks in January or later.

Health officials say the best way to protect yourself is to get the flu vaccine.

Other ways to protect yourself and others include covering your nose and mouth with a tissue or the inside of your elbow when you sneeze or cough; wash your hands with soap and water; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; and if you’re sick, stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or other necessities.