Eastern Shawnee Chief To Speak On The Civil War At Wilson’s Creek Saturday

The Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield would like you to take a stroll through Native American history this Saturday, through the eyes of an Eastern Shawnee Chief.

According to the battlefield, Wallace has been Chief of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma since 2006.

Wallace’s speech, “Native Americans and the Civil War,” will be presented twice this Saturday April 27 — at 10 am and 2 pm in the multi-purpose room of the battlefield’s Visitors Center.

Historians say the Choctaw and Chickasaw communities were both recruited to fight in the Battle of Wilson’s Creek.

For more information, you can call the Wilson’s Creek Visitors Center at 732-2662.