Drury University's COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Is 68 Percent As Classes Get Underway

Approximately 68 percent of Drury University students, staff and faculty have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Drury began the 2021-22 academic year Tuesday. According to Drury, vaccination is not required for attendance nor employment, but students and employees are asked to self-report their status if they’re vaccinated. Those who have received the vaccine are eligible for an incentive program and won’t have to undergo randomized asymptomatic testing.

As of this week, 84 percent of faculty, 65 percent of staff and 68 percent of students have provided proof of vaccination for an overall rate of 68 percent, according to the university.

Twenty-four students received a vaccine at a clinic at Drury on Monday.

There were 1,352 students in Drury’s residential day school when classes began Tuesday, compared to 1,417 at this time last year.