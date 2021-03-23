Drury University Distributing Over $1 Million in Coronavirus Relief Aid To Students

Drury University is giving federal aid directly to students who show financial need. The funds were provided by a federal coronavirus relief package.

Congress passed a law in December awarding schools and students $88 billion in COVID relief aid. According to a press release from Drury, the university is giving out $1.2 million meant for students whose expected family contribution is $20,000 or less. Students will get between $200 and $1,000, depending on their FAFSA, or aid application. The aid can be applied to Drury GO classes and graduate as well as regular classes. Drury says it expects another round of aid from the federal government, to give directly to students in the coming weeks.