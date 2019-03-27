Drury Lady Panthers Advance In NCAA II Tournament

The Drury University Lady Panthers basketball team has advanced to the NCAA Division II Semifinals with a win Wednesday night in the Elite Eight quarterfinals. The number one-ranked Panthers defeated Nova Southeastern 91 to 60 in Columbus, Ohio.

They’ll play the winner of fourth-seeded North Georgia and number five-seed Lubbock Christian next Wednesday.

Drury is planning a send-off party for Saturday at 1:15 p.m. just before the Drury team heads to the semifinals. It will be held on Summit St. outside the O’Reilly Family Event Center and will be open to the public.

For links to the NCAA-II bracket, broadcasts or to RSVP to special events on campus for alumni and friends in Columbus, click here.