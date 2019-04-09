Related Program: 
Missouri State Journal

Diversity Conference Seeks to Bridge Cultural Divides

By 19 minutes ago

A session at the 2018 Collaborative Diversity Conference.

As our world becomes more diverse, it’s important to make diversity and inclusion part of everyday culture.

To this end, Missouri State University hosts the annual Collaborative Diversity Conference on campus to promote the inclusion of diversity in our community.  

The theme for this year’s conference is “Bridging the Cultural Divides.” It will take place April 24-26, 2019, in the Plaster Student Union. Wes Pratt, chief diversity officer at Missouri State, shares more about the conference. 

Read the full transcript

On April 24, there will be a pre-conference workshop on “Facing racism in 2019 and beyond” through the Facing Racism Institute.

Conference registration is online and the price is $250. The pre-conference cost is $150. To get more details, visit the conference website.

Tags: 
Missouri State University
Division of Diversity & Inclusion
Collaborative Diversity Conference
Wes Pratt

Related Content

Diversity Conference Takes On Racism

By Apr 10, 2018

The topic of racism will take center stage at Missouri State University’s Collaborative Diversity Conference this year.

Themed “Facing Racism in 2018 and Beyond: A Changing Dynamic,” the conference will take place from April 25-27 in the Plaster Student Union on campus. Wes Pratt, chief diversity officer and assistant to the president at MSU, offers more information about the event. 

Diversity Conference Focuses on Inspiring Action

By Apr 10, 2017

Diversity and inclusion are popular buzzwords in many organizations today. But what do they really mean? And how do we go beyond paying lip service to the idea?

These questions and more will be addressed at Missouri State University’s Statewide Collaborative Diversity Conference, scheduled for April 19-21 this year. The theme of the conference is “Practice What You Preach in Diversity and Inclusion.” 

Amy Hunter: In What Ways Does Privilege Determine How "Lucky" We Are?

By editor Mar 1, 2019

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Luck, Fortune, And Chance.

About Amy Hunter's TED Talk

How do zip codes indicate luck? Amy Hunter examines how where we live determines the resources and opportunities we receive—and how society is designed to keep some people from being "lucky."

About Amy Hunter

MSU’s Bias Response Team Tackles Microaggressions Before They Escalate

By Apr 21, 2017
Scott Harvey / KSMU

Missouri State University’s Bias Response Team has handled 20 cases of perceived prejudice so far this year.

The unit is comprised of nine officials, including students, faculty and staff; and is headed by MSU Dean of Students Dr. Thomas Lane.