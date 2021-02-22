Delayed Shipments Force CoxHealth To Reschedule COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics

Community vaccination clinics that were to be held by CoxHealth over the weekend and Monday, February 22, had to be rescheduled. There were weather-related vaccine shipment delays, according to CoxHealth.

All appointments scheduled for Saturday, February 20, have been rescheduled to Saturday, February 21, and those who had appointments for Monday, February 22, will get their shots Friday, February 26.

Those whose appointments had to be rescheduled will be contacted.

A clinic that was supposed to be held last Friday has been moved to Wednesday, February 25.

All other planned community vaccination clinics, including those in Branson Monday and Tuesday, February 22 and 23, will be held as scheduled.