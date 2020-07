The Greene County Clerk reminds voters that the deadline to request an absentee or mail-in ballot for the August 4 Primary Election is Wednesday, July 22.

Shane Schoeller said absentee and mail-in ballots must be notarized, returned by mail and received in the county clerk’s office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters that are confined due to illness or disability or are at high risk for COVID-19 do not have to have an absentee ballot notarized.

Learn more at greenecountymo.gov.