Dawn Wacek: How Can Libraries Be A Path Toward Inclusivity And Forgiveness?

Are overdue library book fines necessary? Librarian Dawn Wacek wants all libraries to do away with overdue fines to make library services more inclusive and welcoming to all readers.

About Dawn Wacek

Dawn Wacek is the Youth Services Manager at the La Crosse Public Library in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She is working to increase community relationships and collaborations to better connect all users to their library.

With more than fifteen years in librarianship, Dawn Wacek has helped create fine reduction programs and develop open access policies in the places she has worked. She holds degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and the University of South Carolina.

