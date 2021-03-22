Crosswalk Yield Checks Being Conducted This Week In North Springfield

Springfield police are conducting a Crosswalk Yield Check at a crosswalk in the northern part of the city this week.

Springfield city officials said in a news release the officers will be monitoring a crosswalk for four hours each day at Atlantic and Campbell near Reed Middle School.

Posted signage alerts drivers that they’re approaching a Yield Check location. Those who are stopped for not yielding will be issued a warning and educational material. After three months, drivers will be issued tickets for “blatant violations,” according to the city.

The Crosswalk Yield Checks will take place through October.