CoxHealth Is Requiring Employees To Get A COVID-19 Vaccination

After the Pfizer vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, CoxHealth announced it is now requiring employees to get a COVID-19 shot. Employees must have their first dose by October 15th.

The decision applies to all physicians, vendors, students and employees who are on its campuses, according to CoxHealth.

In a news release, the healthcare system said the decision was led by its physician leaders who “are advocates for the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.”

CoxHealth president and CEO Steve Edwards said vaccinations are the way to end the pandemic.

According to CoxHealth, nearly 70 percent of its employees are already vaccinated against COVID-19.