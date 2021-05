CoxHealth’s Meyer Center in Springfield will reopen to members on June 14.

The fitness center first closed in March 2020 because of the pandemic. It reopened in June with safety protocols in place but closed again in August to house CoxHealth’s School Care program. It was then used for mass vaccination clinics.

The center won’t resume normal hours at first. Temperature and symptom screenings will be conducted at the entrance, and masking will be required when members aren’t exercising.