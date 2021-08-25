CoxHealth Raises Minimum Wage To $15.25

CoxHealth is raising its minimum wage to $15.25 an hour. CoxHealth officials said in a news release that the change “carries a call to arms for the region.” According to Cox, more people are needed to help meet the dramatic increase in demand for care and for anticipated future growth in the area.

The change will impact 6500 employees and represents a $25.5 million investment.

All CoxHealth employees who earn less than $15.25 an hour will automatically increase to the new rate as of October.

Others in similar ranges who are already making more than $15.25 will also receive raises.