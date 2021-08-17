CoxHealth Now Offers Online Cancer Support Group

A new online support group for cancer patients is now available through CoxHealth.

The Oncology Support Group will meet online once a month. Patients, family members and loved ones affected by any type of cancer may join the group to listen, share experiences and connect with friends, family and oncology staff, according to CoxHealth, and they don’t have to be Cox patients.

The group meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. You need to register by the second Monday of the month by calling 269-5257, option 5.