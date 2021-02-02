CoxHealth, Mercy To Receive More COVID-19 Vaccines As Part Of State's Hospital Prioritization

CoxHealth and Mercy Springfield will begin giving out more COVID-19 vaccinations after the state agreed to prioritize hospitals in its vaccine distribution model. Missouri’s interagency vaccine planning team chose hospitals in all regions of the state to receive just over half of the state’s weekly vaccine allocation through the month of February, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

CoxHealth president and CEO Steve Edwards said his health system is expected to receive 5700 vaccines this week to give out in two clinics on Thursday and Saturday.

"I believe the hospitals can do this like no other entity because it's what we do," he said. "We think we can do 8,000 vaccines a day. We don't have to worry about that because we don't have that much, but, as amount grows, we'll be prepared to administer it very quickly."

Cox has set up a system that prioritizes certain people based on risk factors. The health system will give out vaccines first to anyone 80 and over with a BMI greater than 40 and next to those at least 80-years-old with chronic lung disease or diabetes. You can sign up to receive a vaccine from Cox and view the health system’s staged approach for vaccinations at coxhealth.com/covid/vaccine. Edwards said current patients at CoxHealth will be notified when they qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Cox plans to hold clinics every other week, alternating with Mercy.