Cox College To Open Satellite Campuses In Branson, Monett

Cox College is going to offer Associate of Science in Nursing degrees to students at two new satellite campuses. One will be in Branson on the Cox Medical Center Branson campus. The other will be in Monett at Scott Regional Technology Center.

Classes will be offered at night and on weekends, according to a news release from CoxHealth. Each class will have ten students, and classes are expected to begin in January 2021. The campuses could offer other degree programs in the future, according to CoxHealth.

In addition to the satellite campuses, Cox College is expanding the number of nursing students it can accept at the school in Springfield. A $6.6 million renovation, expected to be finished this spring, will create more space. The Missouri State Board of Nursing has given approval for the college to accept 150 more nursing students incrementally over the next few years. By 2023, Cox College will accept up to 400 nursing students.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the U.S. will need 203,700 new nurses each year through 2026 to fill newly created positions and to replace retiring nurses.

Informational events about the new campuses will be held in Branson at 11:30 a.m. on January 23 in the Redbud Room at Cox Branson and in Monett at 11:30 a.m. January 30 at Scott Regional Technology Center.

The deadline to apply for the first classes at the new campuses is September 1, 2020. Learn more by calling (417) 269-3401 or e-mailing admissions@coxcollege.edu.