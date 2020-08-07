Cox College Announces Plans For Reopening

Cox College's learning model will look different when classes start back up on August 17.

The college’s curriculum will be delivered in a hybrid model of in-person and virtual classes, according to a news release. The goal, it said, is to keep students off-campus “when appropriate.”

When students arrive on campus, they’ll be required to undergo a screening for COVID-19 symptoms and get a temperature check. They’ll also be required to wear masks.

Smaller skills/simulation practice areas have been created to allow for physical distancing. Staff will alternate days they’re on campus and will work remotely on the other days.

Students will still be able to conduct clinical rotations.

“We are committed to providing our students with a top-quality education, despite being off-campus more than they have been in the past,” said Dr. Amy DeMelo, president of Cox College, in the news release. “Given the tools we have for virtual learning, we feel it’s in the best interest of our students, staff and community to utilize this option as much as possible.”