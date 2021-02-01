COVID-19 Vaccine Survey Is Launched In Southwest Missouri

A survey is underway in southwest Missouri to determine how people feel about getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is conducting the survey in the 18 counties that comprise Missouri’s Region D. Those include Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Polk, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Vernon and Webster Counties.

According to the health department, the survey measures how likely someone is to receive a vaccine, general attitudes about COVID-19 and where people commonly go for information about their health—including vaccines. You can take the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/417COVIDvaccinesurvey.

The health department, in a news release, said mass COVID-19 vaccination sites are being established by the Missouri National Guard and Department of Health and Senior Services in each of the nine Missouri State Highway Patrol regions. More information will be available later.

Learn more about the survey and the planned vaccination sites here.

High-risk individuals who are currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine should contact their healthcare provider.