COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters Available For Immunocompromised Individuals

If you’re immunocompromised and you’ve already received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll be able to get a booster this week. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is offering two clinics. One is Monday, August 25, from 10 to 2 and the other is Friday, August 27, from 8 to noon. Both are at the Westside Clinic at 660 S. Scenic. Appointments are required, and you can make them at vaccine417.com or by calling 417-874-1211.

The CDC says people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 and may not build the same level of immunity to the 2-dose vaccine series, according to the health department.

Those who are unable to attend the clinics this week will be able to get a booster at other clinics. More information is at vaccine417.com.