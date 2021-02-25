COVID-19 Leads To Deaths Of 10 More Greene County Residents

Ten more Greene County, Missouri residents have died of COVID-19. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said the deaths were reported to them between February 17 and February 23.

The deaths include two men in their 70s, two women in their 70s, two women in their 80s, two men in their 90s and two women in their 90s. A total of 414 Greene County residents has died of COVID-19.

COVID-19 case numbers are on the rise again. In the last week, Greene County saw a seven percent increase in reported cases. Hospitalizations remain much lower than they were a few weeks ago. There are currently 62 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Springfield hospitals. And recently CoxHealth announced it was closing its COVID-19 unit.