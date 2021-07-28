COVID-19 Investigations In Greene County Now Prioritize Those Under Age 12

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has begun prioritizing those under the age of 12 in its COVID-19 investigations. That’s the age group that hasn’t yet been authorized to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Now, instead of a phone call, those over age 12 who test positive will receive a text message with a form they should complete to document the timeline of illness and close contacts.

"This was not a change that we wanted to make, but it is a necessity," said Katie Towns, director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. "Aside from the investigations and contact tracing, these calls allowed our staff to inform those with COVID-19 of the warning signs of a severe illness."

The CDC advises anyone experiencing certain symptoms to seek medical care immediately. Symptoms are:

Trouble breathing; pain or pressure in the chest

Confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Pale, gray or blue skin, lips or nail beds.

Towns said that as capacity allows, case investigators will also prioritize cases in workplaces or facilities that become a hotspot for new infections.

Those who test positive but don’t have access to text messaging or internet can call (417) 874-1211 to request a callback from a case investigator.

The health department said 33 more Greene County residents have died of COVID-19, including a man and woman in their 30s and a man and woman in their 40s.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 256 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Springfield, and 99 of those were in critical care, according to the health department's dashboard.

To find out where to get a COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccine417.com or call (417) 874-1211.