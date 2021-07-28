COVID-19 Investigations In Greene County Now Prioritize Those Under Age 12

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has begun prioritizing those under the age of 12 in its COVID-19 investigations.  That’s the age group that hasn’t yet been authorized to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. 

Now, instead of a phone call, those over age 12 who test positive will receive a text message with a form they should complete to document the timeline of illness and close contacts.

"This was not a change that we wanted to make, but it is a necessity," said Katie Towns, director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.  "Aside from the investigations and contact tracing, these calls allowed our staff to inform those with COVID-19 of the warning signs of a severe illness."

The CDC advises anyone experiencing certain symptoms to seek medical care immediately.  Symptoms are:

  • Trouble breathing; pain or pressure in the chest
  • Confusion
  • Inability to wake or stay awake
  • Pale, gray or blue skin, lips or nail beds.

Towns said that as capacity allows, case investigators will also prioritize cases in workplaces or facilities that become a hotspot for new infections.

Those who test positive but don’t have access to text messaging or internet can call (417) 874-1211 to request a callback from a case investigator.

The health department said 33 more Greene County residents have died of COVID-19, including a man and woman in their 30s and a man and woman in their 40s.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 256 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Springfield, and 99 of those were in critical care, according to the health department's dashboard.

To find out where to get a COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccine417.com or call (417) 874-1211.

