COVID-19 Investigations In Greene County Now Prioritize Those Under Age 12

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has begun prioritizing those under the age of 12 in its COVID-19 investigations. That’s the age group that hasn’t yet been authorized to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Now, instead of a phone call, those over age 12 who test positive will receive a text message with a form they should complete to document the timeline of illness and close contacts.
"This was not a change that we wanted to make, but it is a necessity," said Katie Towns, director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. "Aside from the investigations and contact tracing, these calls allowed our staff to inform those with COVID-19 of the warning signs of a severe illness."
The CDC advises anyone experiencing certain symptoms to seek medical care immediately. Symptoms are:
- Trouble breathing; pain or pressure in the chest
- Confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Pale, gray or blue skin, lips or nail beds.
Towns said that as capacity allows, case investigators will also prioritize cases in workplaces or facilities that become a hotspot for new infections.
Those who test positive but don’t have access to text messaging or internet can call (417) 874-1211 to request a callback from a case investigator.
The health department said 33 more Greene County residents have died of COVID-19, including a man and woman in their 30s and a man and woman in their 40s.
As of Wednesday morning, there were 256 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Springfield, and 99 of those were in critical care, according to the health department's dashboard.
To find out where to get a COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccine417.com or call (417) 874-1211.