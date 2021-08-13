COVID-19 Forces Greene County Collector's Office To Close

The Greene County Collector’s Office is closed until further notice due to COVID-19.

Taxpayers can use the office’s website, greenecountymo.gov/collector, to look up statements, find receipts and pay taxes. The assessor’s office remains open for assessment adjustment, and the county clerk’s office will print tax statements if there are changes to a taxpayer’s assessments.

According to the collector’s office, anyone who needs further assistance during the closure may email collectorhelp@greenecountymo.gov or leave a voice mail at 417-868-4036.