COVID-19 Claims Additional Lives In Greene County

Fourteen more Greene County residents have died of COVID-19. They include a man and two women in their 70s, six men and two women in their 80s and two men and a woman in their 90s. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says the deaths were reported to us between January 27 and February 2.

As of Thursday morning, the health department was reporting a total of 395 deaths from COVID-19. There were 4,898 active cases. Ninety-nine people were hospitalized in Springfield with the illness, and 32 were in critical care.

The county had seen a 13 percent decrease in cases in the last week.

The health department announces COVID-19 deaths every Wednesday.