Convoy Of Hope Asks For Donations To Help People In Haiti Following Deadly Earthquake

Springfield-based Convoy of Hope has people on the ground in Haiti helping victims of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake Saturday morning that’s killed at least 1200.

Convoy of Hope and its partner, Mission of Hope, plan to distribute an initial one million meals to those affected by the disaster. The organization is also handing out hygiene kits and sheltering supplies.

According to Convoy of Hope’s website, its in-country warehouse was not damaged by the quake so distributions began immediately.

Convoy of Hope confirmed that its team members in Haiti are safe. But responses from Convoy’s program centers around the country are still pending.

Find out more about Convoy of Hope's response and donate to the organization’s relief efforts in Haiti here.