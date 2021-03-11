Complaint Is Filed Against Legislator From Branson

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A complaint has been filed against a Missouri lawmaker for describing COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus.” Kansas City Democratic Rep. Emily Weber filed the complaint against Branson Republican Rep. Brian Seitz with House human resources Wednesday. Seitz didn't immediately return an Associated Press request for comment Wednesday. Weber says the term stigmatizes and denigrates people who look like her. Weber was born in South Korea. She was adopted and raised in Kansas. Seitz is one of several Missouri lawmakers who have described the coronavirus as Chinese. Former President Donald Trump often called COVID-19 the “China virus.”