Community Partnership Appeals To The Public For Funding To House The Homeless During Pandemic

The Community Partnership of the Ozarks said, unless it can obtain more funding, it will no longer be able to provide shelter in place options for homeless individuals in Springfield.

The organization’s Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness established a COVID-19 Task Force at the start of the pandemic to provide safe spaces for those who are unsheltered. Since March, Community Partnership has provided a shelter in place option for more than 300 households that were homeless and “hyper-vulnerable to contracting COVID-19,” according to the organization.

The goal was to provide the shelter through June, but with the virus spreading, they want to offer it longer. Michelle Garand, vice president of affordable housing and homeless prevention for Community Partnership, said in a news release there are currently close to 150 households being sheltered through the Merciful Nights Campaign. But the organization won’t be able to continue sheltering them unless people donate.

To contribute, visit cpozarks.org/covid19 or send a check to the Community Partnership of the Ozarks.