City Of Springfield To Remember Those Who Died, Discuss Backing Away From Restrictions Today

The City of Springfield could begin loosening COVID-19 restrictions soon. The acting head of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Katie Towns, updated Springfield City Council Monday night on the virus.

She said, Wednesday, the county will likely meet the thresholds for two of three indicators that will allow the city to consider safely backing away from COVID-19 restrictions.

"For this to happen, hospitalization numbers need to remain below 50 patients," Towns said, "and our seven-day case count must stay below 40 cases."

The move away from restrictions would be a phased, step-out approach, according to Towns.

She said, as of Monday, the county’s seven-day rolling average was 21 cases compared to 29 two weeks ago. There were eight reported COVID-19 cases Monday, the first single digit daily case count since last July.

The health department and city officials will share more information about a resolution that will serve as a framework for safely backing away from restrictions Tuesday morning, March 23, at 10 a.m. The press briefing will also serve as a Day of Remembrance for the 422 Greene County residents who have died.

You can watch the briefing on the city's Facebook page, the health department’s Facebook page or at cityview.springfieldmo.gov/livestream.