City of Springfield Partners with Author to Host Talk on Post-Pandemic Community Rebuilding

On March 11, the city of Springfield and author Peter Kageyama will host a virtual meeting to discuss strategies to engage with local communities in the wake of COVID-19.

The meeting, held over Zoom, is called “The Emotional Infrastructure of Places: Engaging Our Community following the Pandemic.”

Kageyama is the author of the books “For the Love of Cities,” and its follow-up “Love Where You Live.”

Cora Scott, director of Public Information and Civic Engagement for the City of Springfield, says she’s partnering with Kageyama and architect Tim Rosenbury to talk about ways to rebuild community engagement in Springfield as the city recovers from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Scott says it’s important to chart a course for citizens to reclaim a sense of community ownership as Springfield opens back up.

“We feel that that’s going to be the perfect opportunity for people to come out, reengage back in the community, spend more time in public parks, more time in events. We’re going to talk about all of those things.” Scott told KSMU.

Those interested in joining the discussion can register by going to thelibrary.org/programs.