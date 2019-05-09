City Of Nixa Officials Say To Beware of Scam Phone Calls

The City of Nixa is warning area residents about scam calls saying they would be given grant money assistance if they pay the taxes on the grant in the form of gift cards.

The city received a phone call this week from a woman who said she’d been contacted by the “City of Nixa Health Department” and offered the grant money if she’d give gift cards. She was told she’d been the victim of a scam.

City officials say if anyone calls you asking for gift cards as payment, that’s a sign the person is trying to rip you off. Scammers are able to use a phone number that makes it look like they’re calling from the City of Nixa or one of its departments.

If you are concerned about whether the City of Nixa may have a legitimate reason to contact you, please hang up the call, then call Nixa City Hall at 417-725-3785 during normal business hours.

The city refers scam victims to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office website where they can file a complaint.