City of Miller And Its Police Department Receive "Poor" Ratings From MO Auditor

A report by Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway found numerous problems in the Lawrence County town of Miller. During a citizen-requested audit, auditors were made aware of a criminal investigation and issued a separate report outlining concerns with operations of the Miller Police Department.

Both the city and the police department received “poor” ratings. According to the auditor’s office, the former police chief, Joshua Bruce, and his brother, Randall, currently face criminal charges.

Joshua Bruce was fired by the city in May 2017 for preparing and approving false timesheets showing time worked by his brother who was a lieutenant in the department, according to the auditor's office. He was also accused of failing to prepare fuel records, submitting unsupported mileage reimbursements, making unauthorized credit card purchases and using city funds to purchase surplus property for personal use among other things.

Galloway said in a statement her office’s Public Corruption and Fraud Division will continue to work with law enforcement on the pending criminal charges.

In the separate audit of city operations, the report found significant weaknesses in the city’s utility operations and financial condition.

