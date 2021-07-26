City Manager Speaking About Role of New Director of DEI for Springfield

This week, host Lisa Langley speaks with Springfield City Manager Jason Gage.

Today’s discussion is the first part of a two-part series exploring the new role of Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) with the city.

Gage says a primary goal of this position is to enhance operations within city government. He talks about the importance of a more representative government, with a focus on improved city employee recruitment and retention practices.

Next week, join us as we talk with the Springfield's new DEI.