Citizen’s Memorial Hospital To Build Medical Clinic in Willard

Citizen’s Memorial Hospital plans to break ground on a new medical clinic in Willard this month. The hospital says the new clinic will open in the fall.

The groundbreaking will be on Tuesday, March 23, on South Miller Road, by the Green Meadows Shopping Center in Willard. CMH says the clinic will provide family medicine, behavioral health, a walk-in clinic, and other services. The project will cost an estimated $3 million and is funded by a loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Willard clinic will be CMH’s 14th medical center.