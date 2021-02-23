Citing Increased Costs and Declining Revenue, Nursing Homes Ask Congress For Relief

A national group the represents nursing homes says many are struggling to stay above water financially due to the pandemic.

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living is sounding the warning bell about the financial state of the long-term care industry, saying if Congress doesn’t act soon, thousands of facilities will be forced to close. Citing increased operating costs caused by COVID and declining revenues, the association projects nursing homes will lose about $94 billion in revenue through 2021. The group is asking Congress to keep nursing homes as top priority in vaccine distribution and access to COVID PPE and tests, as well as $20 billion in Medicaid relief funding to cover the shortfall.