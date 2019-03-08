Chelsea Manning Is Jailed After Refusing To Testify About WikiLeaks

Former Army Army Pvt. Chelsea Manning is back in U.S. federal custody, jailed over her refusal to testify before a grand jury in a case involving WikiLeaks and Julian Assange.

Judge Claude Hilton of the U.S. District Court in eastern Virginia ordered Manning to jail Friday "after a brief hearing in which Manning confirmed she has no intention of testifying," the Associated Press reports.

The order sending Manning to jail is under seal, but the judge issued the sanction against her in open court, the clerk's office told NPR. After Manning refused to testify, Judge Hilton remanded the former intelligence analyst to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Manning first reported to the Albert V. Bryan U.S. District Courthouse on Tuesday, hoping to cancel a subpoena to testify in what has widely been reported as an investigation into Julian Assange and WikiLeaks. Details of the case remain under seal, the clerk's office said.

"Manning has said she objects to the secrecy of the grand jury process," the AP reports, "and that she already revealed everything she knows at her court martial."

Manning has previously acknowledged leaking hundreds of thousands of military and State Department documents to WikiLeaks in 2010, from battlefield reports to U.S. embassy cables.

Manning returns to jail nearly two years after being freed from a military prison in Kansas, where she had been serving a 35-year prison term. Former President Barack Obama shortened her sentence to about seven years shortly before he left office.

