CFO Scholarship Applications Open February 1

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks will make $1.75 million in scholarships for college and trade school available to students starting February 1, when the scholarship applications open.

Nearly 1,000 scholarships will be awarded to students across central and southern Missouri, through 450 different scholarship funds. The scholarships are for the 2021-2022 academic year. The Community Foundation of the Ozarks says scholarships amounts vary from $650 to $6,000, and many scholarships can be renewed for up to three years.

Information about the scholarships available can be found at cfozarks.org/scholarships.