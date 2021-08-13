Census Shows Growth In Kansas City Area, Suburban Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Census data show the Kansas City area and Missouri suburbs are seeing the most population growth in the state. Data released Thursday show Platte County has seen the biggest influx of people at close to 20% growth from 2010 to 2020. The counties around Springfield, Columbia and St. Louis also grew significantly. But rural Missouri and the city of St. Louis now have fewer residents compared to a decade ago. St. Louis' population decreased by 5.5%. Ripley County near the southeastern Bootheel region saw the biggest decline with 24% fewer people compared to a decade ago.