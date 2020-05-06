CBCO Needs Eligible Blood Donors To Give

The Community Blood Center is putting out a call for blood donors. According to the blood center, reserves of all blood types are at lower than optimal levels. There’s less than a three-day supply of all types along with more critical shortages of types A positive, A negative and B negative blood.

The CBCO is the sole supplier of blood and plasma for patients at more than 40 area hospitals.

CBCO officials say most of the organization’s mobile blood drives for the month of May have been canceled or postponed. And, as hospitals ramp up their services, they say blood usage is rising.

Find out how to donate blood at cbco.org.