CBCO Issues Critical Appeal For Blood As Winter Weather Impacts Donations

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has issued a critical appeal for all blood types. CBCO spokesman, Chris Pilgrim, said the pandemic continues to impact their ability to keep up with demand. And now the winter weather has hit the blood center hard.

“We had a bunch of schools that were actually scheduled to go this year, and that’s been kind of a rarity during these COVID times, but of course Mother Nature had a different thing in mind, and so those drives were canceled. Most of our blood drives this week have been canceled," he said.

Hundreds of donations have been lost already this week, according to Pilgrim. He’s urging anyone who can safely get to a CBCO donor center to give blood to do so. Donor centers are located in Missouri in Springfield and Joplin and in Arkansas in Springdale and Bentonville.

The CBCO is the exclusive provider of blood for patients at 44 area healthcare facilities.

Find out more at cbco.org or call 417-227-5000.